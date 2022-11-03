Diocese of Winona-Rochester to build Pastoral Center in Rochester

Diocese of Winona-Rochester
By Ashley Walker
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Diocese of Winona-Rochester plans to build a new Pastoral Center in Rochester thanks to an anonymous benefactor’s donation.

A press conference will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Rochester.

The press conference will also be available by live-stream on the Diocesan website.

The Diocese hopes to have the building completed and moved into by May of 2024.

Rochester has become the Diocese’s most populous city with the population living in between Rochester and Mankato comprising over 65% of Catholics in the diocese.

