Breezy and mild today; a cooler and wet start to the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The spell of incredible warmth we’ve been enjoying for the past week continues today, but an end to this trend is now in sight. Gusty south winds are working to pull more of this warm air into the region ahead of a storm system that is crossing the Plains today. Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon cloud cover with high temperatures in the very mild upper 60s, but the south winds will reach 30 miles per hour at times perhaps adding an extra chill to the air. Still, our temperature readings will once again be about 20 degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

Showers will develop late in the evening, lingering through the night with some rumbles of thunder possible. Temperatures will hover in the 60s during the evening hours before taking a tumble as the cold front with that storm system pushes through the area. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s around sunrise Friday with a brisk breeze from the northwest.

Friday is going to be gray and damp for most of the area. We’ll have periods of light to moderate rainfall throughout the day with a brisk north breeze and temperatures will fall from the upper 40s in the morning to the low 40s in the afternoon. Wind chill values will be in the 30s for the most part. The silver lining here is that we really need the rain given our current rainfall deficit of 4.5 inches since the beginning of meteorological fall on September first. It looks like rainfall totals this weekend will range from one inch to two inches, the highest of which will be close to the Mississippi River just behind the departing cold front.

Rain showers will taper off in the midday hours Saturday with sunshine breaking through for the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s with a gusty southwest breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour.

We’ll have abundant sunshine with a few clouds in the afternoon Sunday and high temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

Expect sunshine and seasonably cool high temperatures in the low and mid-50s next Monday and Tuesday with a few isolated showers possible on Wednesday.

Light showers will be fairly widespread as a cold front moves through the area next Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Behind that front, we’ll have cold sunshine and temperatures will be quite a bit colder than the seasonal average for a change. Expect readings in the mid and upper 30s for Friday and the following weekend. A few showers will be possible late next Sunday.

