Breaking down voters’ priorities a week before election day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Inching closer to November 8th, both parties are growing increasingly confident in their election outlook.

“We’ve gotten a great response on the doors, so we feel very confident,” said Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin.

“There are national issues that are kind of driving a lot of what people are thinking about,” said Olmsted County GOP Chair Chris Brandt.

Republicans in Minnesota, focusing on inflation, and frustration over the state not using the budget surplus to combat that.

“There was an agreement to do something about that in the last session, and then Tim Walz basically cut it off,” Brandt said.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota DFL Chairman says the Dobbs decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade is at the forefront of people’s minds, but concerns for individual freedoms goes beyond reproductive rights. Minnesota remains one of the upper Midwest states that continues to keep abortion rights legal.

“They’re very concerned about their individual rights and liberties being taken away, their freedoms,” Martin said.

In local elections, positions on the ballot in Olmsted County are non-partisan. This means candidates don’t usually affiliate with parties. However, for this election, the Olmsted County GOP Chair says they are “recommending” certain candidates.

“We actually made a recommendation of the four challengers for the school board and also for Britt Noser for mayor,” Brandt said.

A recommendation does not mean the County GOP is endorsing these candidates financially but are rather backing these candidates as more closely aligned with the party’s values.

“We generally don’t go into these so-called nonpartisan offices,” Brandt said.

The DFL also emphasized the importance of local voting, encouraging voters to make informed decisions.

“Local government is really the government that impacts your day-to-day life more than you even realize,” Martin said. “Don’t just vote the top of the ballot. Vote all the way down.”

