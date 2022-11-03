125 LIVE celebrates sixth birthday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s party time at 125 LIVE as the community and fitness center is celebrating six years in Rochester.

Although 125 LIVE has been in its current building for six years, the organization has been around for much longer.

125 LIVE has been part of the Rochester community since the 1960′s. The new facility opened in 2016 with less than 500 members.

Currently, there are nearly 5,000 members at the center, offering fitness classes, book clubs, music jam sessions and a number of educational classes like how to spot a scam.

“We take advantage of every inch of the 60-thousand square feet we have. We do as many activities as anyone can think of. So any time someone has an interest, it might be art, literature, fitness, wellness, long-term care. We do everything we can to provide direct services that people really want to use,” 125 LIVE operations director Ken Baerg said.

