Windy and warm today; a cold front brings rain and cooler weather for the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve reached what looks to be the windiest and warmest day of the week as our spell of incredibly mild late fall weather continues. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s and gusty south winds that will reach 30 miles per hour in the midday and afternoon helping the warming process.

We'll have mostly sunny skies with gusty winds today. The record high temps in Rochester is 74 degrees and we'll be within a couple of degrees of that mark later today. (KTTC)

We'll have sunny skies with gusty winds throughout the day. High temps will be about 25 degrees above the seasonal average. (KTTC)

Winds will remain strong tonight with a few passing clouds in the area and overnight lows will be in the mid-50s. South winds will reach 30 to 35 miles per hour throughout the night.

We'll have strong wind gusts throughout the day and especially this evening. (KTTC)

Clouds will thicken Thursday morning with a gusty south breeze still working to pull in warm air. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with winds reaching 30 miles per hour until the early evening. Isolated rain showers will develop in the evening tomorrow ahead of the cold front and temperatures will ease back into the 50s later in the night.

The cold front will pass through the area in the early morning hours of Friday, producing more widespread rain and pulling in cooler air. Expect occasional rain throughout the day with gray skies and a slight north breeze. Temperatures will fall into the mid-40s during the morning hours and then hover in that range for the rest of the day.

Rain showers will continue Friday night and for much of Saturday as a storm system rides up from the southern Plains along the same cold front, reinforcing the cool and unsettled weather theme in our area. High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 40s with light north winds. Rainfall totals of an inch or two will be possible for the first half of the weekend.

Rainfall of an inch or two can be expected between Friday and Saturday. (KTTC)

We’ll have cool sunshine and light north winds on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s.

We’ll have cool sunshine for the first part of next week before a cold front brings chances for light rain on Wednesday and early Thursday. High temperatures will cool from the low 50s to the 40s through the course of the upcoming week.

We'll have mild weather Thursday before a cold front cools things off and brings rain chances heading into the weekend. (KTTC)

Colder air will pour into the region for the end of next week and even with a fair amount of November sunshine, high temperatures next Friday and for the following weekend may only be in the upper 30s to low 40s, colder than the seasonal average.

Temps will take quite a tumble by this weekend. Colder than average temps are expected next week. (KTTC)

