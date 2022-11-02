Warm and windy tonight; Much needed moisture returns

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wednesday has been warm and breezy in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Wind gusts across the region today have ranged from 24 to 43 miles per hour. Breezy conditions will stick around through the evening and into Thursday as well.

Conditions tonight will be warm and breezy with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour possible and sustained winds between five and 15 miles per hour. Temperatures overnight will only fall into the low to mid-50s across the region. Skies during the overnight hours will be between partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Tomorrow won’t be quite as warm, but high temperatures will still be in the mid to upper-60s and low-70s with mostly cloudy skies. Breezy conditions will continue Thursday with sustained winds anywhere from 15 to 20 miles per hour and wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

Some much-needed moisture will move into the region late Thursday and continue through the first part of the weekend.

Through Saturday, rainfall amounts in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa range anywhere between an inch to three or more inches especially in the far northeast portions of Iowa.

Temperatures Friday and Saturday will drop back into the 40s along with the precipitation chances. We’ll dry out and temperatures will make their way back into the 50s for Sunday, remaining in the 50s through the middle of the upcoming week. Isolated showers cannot be ruled out next Wednesday, however, it is still a week out, so this rain chance may change.

