Rochester’s most decorated Halloween House raises over $5,000 for food bank

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Everyone is always on the lookout for the most decorate house on Halloween. The Med City’s version? Comes with a cause.

The Boyer household in Northwest Rochester has more than 141 inflatable Halloween decorations, and the setup includes a maze that trick-or-treaters can walk through. The path is free, but the Boyer family does ask for donations that go to Channel One Regional Food Bank.

“They provide a need that is so important right now,” said Homeowner Mike Boyer.

So far, the house raised over $5,300 this Halloween, a big increase from the $4,100 raised in 2021. The Boyers said over 8,000 people stopped by to enjoy the decorations.

“When you know that, last year they got 15,000 meals out of what we donated, this year it will be more than that,” Boyer said. “It’s incredible that we’re helping the community and these 14 counties that they serve.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.