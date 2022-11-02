Rochester Public Transportation to offer free rides to polling places on Election Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Transit (RPT) is making it easier for voters in Rochester to get to the polls on Election Day.

According to RPT, anyone using public transit to get to their polling place may do so for free on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Riders can simply tell the driver that purpose of the trip is to cast a vote and no fare will be charged. Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free rides are available an hour before polls open and until an hour after they close.

The Minnesota Secretary of State’s office offers a Polling Place Finder which provides important voting information, including the location of your polling place. Find that here.

RPT reminds the community that public transit is a safe, convenient, and sustainable transportation alternative, and invites everyone to give it a try.

