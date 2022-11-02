Rochester may raise membership fees for municipal golf

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You may have to pay more for Rochester golf courses in the future. At a public meeting Tuesday night, the city’s park board announced a proposal to raise money for the city’s several municipal courses.

“It’s 500,000 dollars we’ve worked to raise in this model that we’re presenting,” said Rochester Parks and Rec Director Paul Widman.

Additional money for the courses would come from a combination of a higher tax levy and a hike in membership fees.

“It really has to do with investment in the courses and how we get there,” Widman said.

Nothing was voted on Tuesday, but this proposal could result in season passes to Rochester municipal courses increasing by 20% in price by 2023.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.