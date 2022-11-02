Rochester cemetery vandalized on Halloween night

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Calvary Cemetery in Rochester was vandalized on Halloween night.

According to the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, several graves and the columbarium were covered with hateful and obscene graffiti.

Bishop Barron released this statement:

“On this feast of All Souls, when the Church honors all of our beloved dead, I would like to express my outrage at this desecration and my assurance of prayers for the families of those whose final resting places were so dishonored.”

The Diocese of Winona-Rochester is cooperating with the police to find those responsible for the vandalism.

Cemetery staff is also working to repair the damage and restore the grounds.

Once the restoration work is completed, Bishop Barron pledges to bless and re-consecrate this sacred space.

