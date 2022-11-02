Rochester cemetery vandalized on Halloween night

Rochester cemetery vandalized on Halloween night
Rochester cemetery vandalized on Halloween night(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Calvary Cemetery in Rochester was vandalized on Halloween night.

According to the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, several graves and the columbarium were covered with hateful and obscene graffiti.

Rochester cemetery vandalized on Halloween night
Rochester cemetery vandalized on Halloween night(KTTC)
Rochester cemetery vandalized on Halloween night
Rochester cemetery vandalized on Halloween night(KTTC)
Rochester cemetery vandalized on Halloween night
Rochester cemetery vandalized on Halloween night(KTTC)
Rochester cemetery vandalized on Halloween night
Rochester cemetery vandalized on Halloween night(KTTC)
Rochester cemetery vandalized on Halloween night
Rochester cemetery vandalized on Halloween night(KTTC)

Bishop Barron released this statement:

“On this feast of All Souls, when the Church honors all of our beloved dead, I would like to express my outrage at this desecration and my assurance of prayers for the families of those whose final resting places were so dishonored.”

Bishop Barron

The Diocese of Winona-Rochester is cooperating with the police to find those responsible for the vandalism.

Cemetery staff is also working to repair the damage and restore the grounds.

Once the restoration work is completed, Bishop Barron pledges to bless and re-consecrate this sacred space.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer dies at 38
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools address gun threat at Century High School
Minnesota DNR
Minnesota DNR urges hunters to plan ahead for hunting opener
Exavier Porter of Fort Worth, Texas
Man facing attempted murder charge after shots fired in residential Rochester area
Police chase leads to speeding, child endangerment charges near Faribault

Latest News

Dr. Contreras-Galindo
Hormel Institute Scientist receives $400K grant for Ovarian Cancer research
Burn restriction
Freeborn County under burn restriction
The 31-year-old woman is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
Minnesota woman charged after fatal crash Sunday near Hudson
FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa on Oct. 21, 2015. Iowa...
Bird flu infects Iowa egg farm with 1 million chickens