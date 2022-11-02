Red Wing hiker rescued from embankment

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – A hiker is safe after falling down an embankment off a walking trail in Red Wing.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on He Mni Can Barn bluff.

Firefighters and paramedics quickly arrived on the scene and found the injured hiker with 15 minutes and pulled them to safety.

The hiker was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System Red Wing and is in good condition.

