Pet of the Week: Porkchop

Porkchop
Porkchop(PCHS)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access features a pet of the week, every week, from Paws and Claws. Wednesday we were introduced to Porkchop.

Porkchop is a three-year-old spayed terrier and Staffordshire mix who came to PCHS in mid-October from a local impound facility. 

Porkchop
Porkchop(PCHS)

She is a rather chubby girl who needs lots of walks with her people. She loves people but is a bit selective in doggy friends. She would love someone to just cuddle up with and walk with in a new forever home. 

If you would like to give her a forever home, click the link below.

Visit Paws and Claws here.

