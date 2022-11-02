Pet of the Week: Porkchop
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access features a pet of the week, every week, from Paws and Claws. Wednesday we were introduced to Porkchop.
Porkchop is a three-year-old spayed terrier and Staffordshire mix who came to PCHS in mid-October from a local impound facility.
She is a rather chubby girl who needs lots of walks with her people. She loves people but is a bit selective in doggy friends. She would love someone to just cuddle up with and walk with in a new forever home.
