Meet the Goodhue County candidates

ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) – Residents of Goodhue Couty have the chance to meet the candidates who want to represent them.

The public meeting is happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at People’s Energy Cooperative at 1775 Lake Shady Ave. S, Oronoco.

A number of state house and senate contenders up for election in the midterms will be involved in a panel discussion with constituents to talk about agricultural issues.

House district candidates include: 19A, 20A, 20B and 58B.

Senate district candidates include: 19, 20 and 58.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.