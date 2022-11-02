Freeborn County under burn restriction

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office is enforcing a burn restriction for Freeborn County.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is because of the dry vegetation, unusually warm temperatures and high winds that will be in southeastern Minnesota this afternoon, Freeborn County is in a Red Flag Warning.

The burn restriction is effective immediately.

No fires are allowed, other than a recreational fire which is 3 foot by 3 foot in size. It must also have some sort of a fire ring and has to be 25 feet away from combustible material.

