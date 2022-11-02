Food Feature: SMOAK

Rochester
Rochester(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access heads to SMOAK. With Kamie Roesler behind the camera, our colleague from our sister station KEYC, Shawn Cable, along with ‘Survivor’ season 2 contestant Mitchell Olson tested out the Rochester barbeque joint.

Check out the attached video to see what they ordered and thought about SMOAK.

Smoak is located at 2291 Commerce Dr. NW, Rochester MN.

Learn more about SMOAK here.

