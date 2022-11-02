Fire crews respond to downtown Rochester hotel

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Firefighters were called to the Broadway Plaza hotel in downtown Rochester Wednesday night.

According to an employee, a guest reportedly smelled a fire and there was smoke inside the building.

“The lobby filled up with smoke really fast, but we couldn’t see fire. The smoke was coming from the ceiling,” said Kari Krage, a witness at the scene.

Firefighters arrived on scene and began investigating.

According to an RFD battalion chief, there was a small fire in the 2nd floor skyway area of Broadway Plaza inside a wall. The fire was extinguished with no significant damage to the building. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.