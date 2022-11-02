Election 2022: Goodhue County Sheriff

ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) – With less than a week until Election Day, a number of Goodhue County candidates met with voters at People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco.

Candidates brought up different public safety concerns they have like protecting those in our rural communities.

“We got to work around the harvest season and the agricultural schedule. That’s a big thing, and I just think some more flexibility with that and how to do that would be a good starting point,” Goodhue County sheriff candidate Josh Hanson said.

“I want our staff to pull up to the field road and visit with the farmers,” Goodhue County Sheriff incumbent Marty Kelly said.

Constituents also brought up concerns with the legalization of marijuana, a policy both candidates oppose.

“Right now, we have a mental health crisis that we have really no answers for. I don’t believe legalization is going to help that,” Hanson said.

“One problem is we don’t have a way to test for it in the field,” Sheriff Kelly said.

Some families are wondering what the candidates’ plans are for school safety.

“We have offered our staff; we have two or three county deputies that are trained in that. I offered that to every school district, free of charge, to train their staff,” Sheriff Kelly said.

“Number one, training for our first responders. Number two, training for the staff and students inside the schools. Number three, the emergency planning and the emergency management pieces of that,” Hanson said.

Both candidates are focused on mental health crisis training for staff members.

“It’s always changing. We can’t let our guard down. We have to know that things could always go south, but if you can get them to come right to the medium, things can always get better,” Sheriff Kelly said.

“The more we engage and partner with them, the more they can help us out with the communities during adverse events,” Hanson said.

Incumbent Sheriff Kelly has more than 34 years of experience in law enforcement with the past four years as the Goodhue County Sheriff. Hansen has experience on the Goodhue Police Department and the United States Army.

