Dietitian-approved dollar dinner ideas
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Alea Lester Fite is a Hy-Vee registered dietitian, and she joined Midwest Access for some dollar dinner ideas.
Here is the recipe under $10 that she shared:
3-Way Cincinnati Chili
- ½ (16-oz.) pkg. That’s Smart! spaghetti
- 1 (1-lb.) pkg. 85% lean ground beef
- 1 (15-oz.) can That’s Smart! tomato sauce
- ½ cup plus 2 Tbsp. water, divided
- 1 (1-oz.) pkg. Hy-Vee chili seasoning mix
- 1 ½ tsp That’s Smart! ground cinnamon
- ⅛ tsp Hy-Vee ground cloves
- ½ (8-oz.) pkg. Hy-Vee finely shredded Cheddar cheese
More information about Hy-Vee dietitian Alea.
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.