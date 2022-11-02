Dietitian-approved dollar dinner ideas

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Alea Lester Fite is a Hy-Vee registered dietitian, and she joined Midwest Access for some dollar dinner ideas.

Here is the recipe under $10 that she shared:

3-Way Cincinnati Chili

½ (16-oz.) pkg. That’s Smart! spaghetti

1 (1-lb.) pkg. 85% lean ground beef

1 (15-oz.) can That’s Smart! tomato sauce

½ cup plus 2 Tbsp. water, divided

1 (1-oz.) pkg. Hy-Vee chili seasoning mix

1 ½ tsp That’s Smart! ground cinnamon

⅛ tsp Hy-Vee ground cloves

½ (8-oz.) pkg. Hy-Vee finely shredded Cheddar cheese

More cooking details.

More information about Hy-Vee dietitian Alea.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.