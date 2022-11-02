Centers for people experiencing homelessness anticipate busy winter season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Local organizations that serve people experiencing homelessness in Rochester are preparing for a busy winter season.

According to the Rochester Community Warming Center, its been seeing the highest numbers its seen in two years. Even in the summer months. With the colder fall nights, it’s been at capacity of 42 nearly every night.

“The numbers are almost double or a little less than double than the year prior,” Outreach Coordinator Patrick Michener said. “So summer, 2021, we had 17- 20 people. This past summer, we were seeing 30-35 people. So, depending on the weather and such, but absolutely, we’re seeing an increase in need.”

Signs of housing insecurity have popped up around Rochester. Tents can be seen along Civic Center Drive. Lt. Ryan Magnuson said Rochester Police Department is aware of the tents.

“If our officers see someone, whether it’s a tent set up somewhere, we want to make contact with that person and see if there services we can connect them to,” Lt. Manguson said. “Not every time an officer has any contact with someone in the community or someone experiencing homelessness do we want it to be an enforcement action. Some of that is just building that relationship so they trust us.”

Manguson said with the weather change and trees losing leaves, the tents become more visible, and it may seem like there are more of them, but he said they aren’t necessarily seeing an increase.

The Landing day center has been closed for the last few months due to new construction at its new location off of Third Avenue SE. It’s set to open next week, and its usual clients have been using the Salvation Army in the meantime.

Founder Dan Fifield said he also anticipates a big need.

“They’re remaining steady. Some even think they’re growing still with the homeless issue,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve even seen the tip of the iceberg with evictions and things of that nature. I know that some of the other organizations have seen more families that have become homeless and seeking services.”

Michener mentioned they’ve been also seeing an increase in female clients, which is new, and they aren’t exactly sure why it’s happening.

Both Fifield and Michener said the lack of affordable housing, inflation and the increased cost of living are to blame for the increased need for services.

Both said unfortunately, it’s a reality that some people will need to be turned away due to capacity, a difficult situation with no clear solution.

“There are other services in town, other overnight shelters in town that we can hopefully get them in,” Michener said. “Sometimes, there are hotel vouchers but many times, those are few and far in between and for very particular reasons. They’re not a common thing. Otherwise, they are welcome to sit in our lounge. if we run out of beds, we run out of beds.”

The Landing is in need of cold weather gear. The Rochester Community Warming Center needs single-serve food like Ramen noodles, and hygiene products.

Find out how to help The Landing here.

Find out how to help The Rochester Warming Center here.

