Warm midweek weather; cooler, wetter weather this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The incredible warm spell we experienced to round out the month of October continues today as we turn the page on the calendar. We’re starting November with abundant sunshine with the prospect of finding ourselves a full 20 degrees warmer than the seasonal average this afternoon. Expect high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees with a mild south breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times.

We'll have sunny skies with high temps in the 60s today. (KTTC)

Skies will remain clear tonight with a light south breeze and overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Temps will warm to the upper 60s today. Overnight lows will be just shy of 50 degrees. (KTTC)

Wednesday will be the windiest, but also the warmest day of the week as gusty south wind will work to pull in more of that very warm air ahead of a slow-moving storm system that is approaching from the Plains. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds during the day with high temperatures in the low and mid-70s across the area. South winds will occasionally reach 35 miles per hour in the midday and afternoon.

Clouds will slowly thicken on Thursday, but gusty south winds will still help temperatures reach the upper 60s in the afternoon. A few spotty rain showers will also be possible in the evening as a cold front moves in with that storm system.

Friday will be cloudy, blustery, and much cooler with periods of light rain likely. High temperatures will be in the low 50s with northwest winds gusting beyond 25 miles per hour.

Rain chances will return this Friday and over the weekend. (KTTC)

Rainfall of up to an inch can be expected around Rochester over the weekend. Totals will be higher to the east between Friday and Sunday morning. (KTTC)

We’ll have light showers Saturday and early Sunday with mostly cloudy conditions and high temperatures will be in the low 50s.

We'll have mild sunshine during the week with cooler and wetter weather expected over the weekend. (KTTC)

Temperatures will be even cooler next week. Expect sunshine with brisk winds and high temperatures around 50 degrees next Monday. There will be a chance of light rain next Tueday with highs in the upper 40s. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 40s next Wednesday and Thursday before another cold front brings light showers next Friday and high temperatures may struggle to even reach 40 degrees.

Temps will be very mild through midweek before a cold front brings sweeping changes and temps will return to seasonal levels. (KTTC)

