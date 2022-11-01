Son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer dies at 38

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Vikings released a statement Tuesday that Adam Zimmer, former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer’s son, died at 38.

Adam Zimmer was the former co-defensive coordinator for the Vikings in 2020 and 2021 and he was working for the Cincinnati Bengals as an offensive analyst.

The announcement from the Vikings can be seen below:

Details of Zimmer’s death have not been made known.

