Rochester Public Schools address gun threat at Century High School

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Public School District is investigating an incident after a student reportedly brought a BB gun onto school property Tuesday afternoon.

According to RPS, a Century High School student pointed a BB gun out of the window of a car in the school parking lot.

Upon learning about the threat, the school resource officer and school administrators responded and investigated. They were reportedly able to quickly identify and interview students who witnessed the incident and the student who seen with the weapon.

The district wanted to remind parents and caregivers about the importance of school safety:

“We understand and respect that events like this can cause concern and many questions. We want to assure you that our students remain safe and supported. We appreciate the level of trust that is required in sending your children into our care and we want you to know that as educators and parents ourselves, we take that responsibility very seriously.”

RPS referenced Policy 501 in the letter, which addresses weapons on school property:

“A “weapon” includes any object, device, or instrument designed as a weapon or through its use is capable of threatening or producing bodily harm or which may be used to inflict self-injury including, but not limited to, any firearm, whether loaded or unloaded; air guns; pellet guns; BB guns; rifles, pistols, stun guns; all knives; blades; clubs; metal knuckles; nunchucks (nunchaku); throwing stars; explosives; any combustible or flammable liquid; fireworks; tear gas, mace and other propellants; ammunition; poisons; chains; arrows; and objects that have been modified to serve as a weapon. Students are also prohibited from possessing, using, or distributing items that are intended to look like a weapon.”

RPS stated the student will be disciplined.

