Rochester places 6th in Fall Fit City Challenge

Running background Josiah Mackenzie / CC BY 2.0
Running background Josiah Mackenzie / CC BY 2.0(KBTX)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayor Kim Norton announced Monday that Rochester placed 6th in the Fall Fit City Challenge.

Mayor Norton said this is a move up for Rochester from the challenge last year.

The announcement post can be seen below:

The challenge started Sept. 1 and went through Oct. 15, 2022.

Rochester residents were encouraged to participate by tracking minutes they exercise through the Spark platform and the PeopleOneHealth app.

Mayor Norton joined 45 other Mayors across the country for this challenge.

