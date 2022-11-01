Minnesota DNR urges hunters to plan ahead for hunting opener

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota firearm deer hunting opener kicks of this Saturday and the DNR is reminding hunters to plan ahead.

According to the DNR, more than 400,000 hunters will participate in the firearm season.

The DNR stated the deer populations are abundant and faring well this year, especially in central and southern Minnesota.

Officials said more than half of the 130 deer permit areas have the option to harvest more than one deer, and they’re encouraging people to harvest more than one deer because it helps achieve population management goals.

“We’d like hunters to have a plan before they go out for their hunting season, starting with knowing what DPA they’re in,” Kelsie LaSharr with the DNR said. “What sort of special regulations might be in that area. Including chronic wasting disease surveillance. Start to finish, you know, getting their license all the way to their registration. They should have a plan for every step of the way.”

Chronic wasting disease sampling is mandatory for all deer one year and older that are harvested on opening weekend.

For more information, visit the Minnesota DNR website.

