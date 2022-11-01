John Marshall students writing musical to perform at Rochester Repertory Theatre

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two John Marshall High School students are writing a musical based on a novel to be performed at the Rochester Repertory Theatre Company next summer.

Ali Janssen and River Clare wrote the musical based on the novel Crown of Coral and Pearl, by Mara Rae Rutherford.

Janssen and Clare created their own production company for this musical named Twin Wing Productions.

They have been working on writing the musical for about five months.

Ali Janssen and River Clare joined Midwest Access Tuesday to talk about the musical and perform a song.

River and James sang a duet from the musical.

The musical will be on the following dates:

July 8 at 7 p.m.

July 9 at 12 p.m.

Auditions for the musical will be held March 23-24, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. at Rochester Repertory Theatre.

Crown of Coral and Pearl (Twin Wing Productions)

