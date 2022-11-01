Funding plans for Rochester’s golf courses will be determined

The Rochester Park Board will take up funding plans to maintain all four Rochester golf courses...
The Rochester Park Board will take up funding plans to maintain all four Rochester golf courses tonight.(KTTC)
By Ashley Walker
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Park Board will take up funding plans to maintain all four Rochester golf courses tonight.

It’s the next step in determining the future of these courses.

The plans include a $500,000 funding strategy with an increase in golf fees and tax levy dollars.

This would provide money for annual operations at all four courses as well as funding for capital improvement projects.

The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon.

It’s being held at the Development Services & Infrastructure Center on west River Parkway northwest.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exavier Porter of Fort Worth, Texas
Man facing attempted murder charge after shots fired in residential Rochester area
Shannon Yusuf Ingram
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing two-year-old
Rochester church trunk or treat draws crowd
Rochester church Halloween event draws crowd
Halloween Blizzard and Ice Storm of 1991
Looking back: 31 Years since the 1991 Halloween Blizzard and Ice Storm
An arrest has been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana.
Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls

Latest News

Police chase leads to speeding, child endangerment charges near Faribault
Happy Halloween!
Halloween story time on Midwest Access
Safety tips and a helpful app for trick-or-treating.
Halloween Safety with Rochester Fire Department
Mystic 13
Halloween magic with Giggle Givers