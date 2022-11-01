Funding plans for Rochester’s golf courses will be determined

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Park Board will take up funding plans to maintain all four Rochester golf courses tonight.

It’s the next step in determining the future of these courses.

The plans include a $500,000 funding strategy with an increase in golf fees and tax levy dollars.

This would provide money for annual operations at all four courses as well as funding for capital improvement projects.

The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon.

It’s being held at the Development Services & Infrastructure Center on west River Parkway northwest.

