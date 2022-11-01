Direct balloting for general election begins Nov. 1

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The absentee direct balloting period for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election begins Tuesday and will continue through Nov. 7, the last day of early absentee voting.

Direct balloting allows in-person voters to insert their ballots directly into a ballot tabulator at the absentee voting location.

Voters also have the option to place their absentee ballot into an envelope to be processed and tabulated later during the direct balloting period.

Absentee in-person direct balloting takes place Nov. 1 through Nov. 7, 2022, at the Olmsted County Elections Office located at 2122 Campus Dr. SE, Suite 300 in Rochester, and at the Olmsted County Government Center located at 151 4th Street SE in Rochester.

Parking will be available in the Government Center parking lot at any of the metered spots that are covered and labeled as “free voter parking.”

Free voter parking (Olmsted County)

Times and dates are as follows:

November 1 through November 4

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

November 5

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

November 7

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reminder: If you are mailing or returning an absentee ballot to the Olmsted County Elections Office or Government Center, please ensure a witness has signed the signature envelope. The witness can be a registered Minnesota voter or a notary. A witness must also list their address. Notaries should write their name and title, sign the signature envelope, and affix their notary stamp.

Register to vote - The 21-day period to register online or by mail for the November 8 general election has passed. If you are not registered to vote, you can register when you vote absentee or at your designated polling location on Election Day. Information on what you need to bring can be found on the Minnesota Secretary of State website. Voters must be at least 18 years old on Election Day.

Sample ballot and candidate information - Voters can download their sample ballot on the here. Candidates and questions appearing on the ballot will be listed.

Election Day in-person voting on November 8, 2022 - You can find your polling location on the here. You can also use the Election District Finder tool to determine your election district, who represents you, and candidate information.

More information - For the latest election updates and further details about voting in Olmsted County and the City of Rochester, Minnesota, including links to online tools, visit the following sites:

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.