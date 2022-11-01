Close to record warmth Wednesday; Rainfall returns later this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures warmed into the lower 70s across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa Tuesday. The warmth will continue on Wednesday. Record warmth could be possible Wednesday afternoon!

Record high (KTTC)

The record high temperature at RST for November 2nd is 74° set back in 1953. The forecast high for Wednesday is 72°. We’ll be pretty close to breaking that record!

Tomorrow's forecast (KTTC)

Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-20 mph with gusts reaching near 30 mph at times.

Rainfall outlook (KTTC)

Rainfall chances return to the upper Midwest late Thursday through Saturday. The “best chance” of rain will be on Friday.

Precip total forecast (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts could reach near 1-1.50″ across SE MN and NE IA through Saturday night.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

