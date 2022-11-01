Chatfield FFA team takes high honors at national competition

CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – The Chatfield FFA agronomy team is celebrating being one of the top teams in the country.

The four-member team is made up of young women: Lillian Hanson, Josie Koenigs, Ramie Johnson and Ann Borgen. Hanson, Koenigs and Johnson are seniors at Chatfield High School. Borgen is now in college.

Agronomy is the science of soil management and crop production. The team dedicated hundreds of hours over the last year studying native Minnesota crops, learning how to best grow them, which includes learning about pest management, and issues like fungus that can be detrimental to production.

The team members take tests based on different scenarios. They also present on different topics. The team won first place at the state competition and won silver at the national competition last weekend in Indianapolis.

“We drive through the ditches on gravel roads and identify different weeds and insects,” Hanson said. “It’s really cool to just know about all the things around you. “We did a lot of studying. This has been four years in the making. Many times, on Fridays, Saturdays, Sunday nights, we would be at the school for three to four hours. While that isn’t the most fun way to spend your Saturday night, it really paid off.”

Hanson and Koenigs won individual golds. It gave them the chance to be a part of the International Certified Crop Advisor Program.

“If you scored a 70% or higher, you actually become an internationally certified apprentice,” Hanson said. “You get the opportunity to take their course and gain six months of experience with them. Only 24 people in the agronomy competition at the national level made that. The fact that Josie and I got to do that which was an incredible opportunity. You can take that course and get a career for the rest of your life without going to college.”

Koenigs said the national competition is very stressful.

“The first two days I was definitely freaking out,” she said. “We had about an 8-hour drive to Indianapolis, and I was studying for most of that ride. It was kind of difficult to get into the right mindset, but once you’re there, you get focused, and it gets really fun.”

Johnson only started with the FFA three months ago.

“You can be a city person and still be involved, just have fun with it. I got stressed, but it’s just so much fun,” she said.

The team said they are grateful for the community support, especially their sponsors which include POET Biorefining, Root River State Bank, Chatfield F&M Bank, Chatfield CHS, Preston Equipment, Hammell Equipment and Rick Bell from State Farm Insurance.

Hanson said she plans on becoming an environmental engineer, Koenigs plans on going into marketing and Borgen plans on becoming a nurse.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.