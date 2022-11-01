Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition previews ‘Autumn Elegance: A Ball in the Mall’ event

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition is hosting Autumn Elegance: A Ball in the Mall Nov. 5, 2022.

It will be held at the Northbridge Mall in Albert Lea.

Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition has sold over 500 tickets and is still selling.

The event will be a community celebration and fundraiser for additional buildouts of the the coalition-owned healthcare space in the mall, where Mercy Medical Center has an AL campus.

There will be valet parking, dancing, performance by the Johnny Holm Band, over 15 food and beverage stations, hundreds of auction items, red carpet photo opportunities and more.

Jean Eaton joined Kamie Roesler on Midwest Access to talk about the event.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exavier Porter of Fort Worth, Texas
Man facing attempted murder charge after shots fired in residential Rochester area
Shannon Yusuf Ingram
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing two-year-old
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer dies at 38
Rochester church trunk or treat draws crowd
Rochester church Halloween event draws crowd
Halloween Blizzard and Ice Storm of 1991
Looking back: 31 Years since the 1991 Halloween Blizzard and Ice Storm

Latest News

River and Ali writing the musical Crown of Coral and Pearl
John Marshall students writing musical to perform at Rochester Repertory Theatre
John Marshall students writing musical to perform at Rochester Repertory Theatre
John Marshall students writing musical to perform at Rochester Repertory Theatre
Hot Chip Challenge
Hot Chip Challenge
SUDEP prevention
David Schlobohm joins Midwest Access to talk about SUDEP
David Schlobohm joins Midwest Access to talk about SUDEP
David Schlobohm joins Midwest Access to talk about SUDEP