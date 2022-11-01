Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition previews ‘Autumn Elegance: A Ball in the Mall’ event

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition is hosting Autumn Elegance: A Ball in the Mall Nov. 5, 2022.

It will be held at the Northbridge Mall in Albert Lea.

Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition has sold over 500 tickets and is still selling.

The event will be a community celebration and fundraiser for additional buildouts of the the coalition-owned healthcare space in the mall, where Mercy Medical Center has an AL campus.

There will be valet parking, dancing, performance by the Johnny Holm Band, over 15 food and beverage stations, hundreds of auction items, red carpet photo opportunities and more.

Jean Eaton joined Kamie Roesler on Midwest Access to talk about the event.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.