Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean, likely to grow

Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to strike Central America later this week.
Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to strike Central America later this week.(Source: NHC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the Caribbean south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, and it’s forecast to make landfall in Central America later in the week — likely as a hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Monday that Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west at 14 mph.

The center of the storm was located about 175 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exavier Porter of Fort Worth, Texas
Man facing attempted murder charge after shots fired in residential Rochester area
Shannon Yusuf Ingram
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing two-year-old
Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies said they discovered an underground bunker was located on...
Deputies say they discovered underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at RV facility
Rochester church trunk or treat draws crowd
Rochester church Halloween event draws crowd
Halloween Blizzard and Ice Storm of 1991
Looking back: 31 Years since the 1991 Halloween Blizzard and Ice Storm

Latest News

A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, dismissed an effort by six...
Biden admin relaxes rules for student debt forgiveness
FILE - New Afghan Army special forces members attend their graduation ceremony after a...
Russia recruiting US-trained Afghan commandos, former Afghan generals say
Trick or treat in well-lit areas and at houses clearly open to visitors. (CNN)
Tips for a safe, healthy Halloween
Trick or treat in well-lit areas and at houses clearly open to visitors. (CNN)
Tips for a safe, healthy Halloween
Easton Oetting’s wheelchair Halloween costume has been a big hit with hockey fans.
‘Costume of the year’: Dad builds Zamboni wheelchair costume for son