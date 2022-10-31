Toddlers get into Halloween spirit at local trampoline park

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Toddlers were invited to have a “spooky fun” time Sunday at a trampoline park in Rochester.

Air Insanity in southeast Rochester hosted a toddler Halloween party that included special effects, lights and Halloween music.

“It’s a really good immersive thing with kids and other kids their ages,” Air Insanity Manager Molly Werner said. “It really gets them out of the house, so they aren’t just cooped up in there. It just gives them the chance to burn off those energies.”

The trampoline park offers “tot time” from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

