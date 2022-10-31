A sunny, mild Halloween; the warmth lingers into early November

High temps will be in the 60s and 70s for much of the week
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week and wrapping up the month of October today with some more of the incredible we experienced over the weekend. Expect abundant sunshine and just a hint of a westerly breeze throughout the day and high temperatures will cruise into the mid-60s. That won’t place us in record territory by any means, but it’s about 15 degrees above the seasonal average, making for an amazing Halloween.

We'll have sunny skies with light winds today and high temps will be in the mid-60s.
We'll have sunny skies with light winds today and high temps will be in the mid-60s.(KTTC)
We'll have high temps in the 60s this afternoon with abundant sunshine and light west winds.
We'll have high temps in the 60s this afternoon with abundant sunshine and light west winds.(KTTC)

Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 50s around sunset, easing back to the low 50s by mid-evening when trick-or-treating will be winding down. With clear skies and light winds tonight, overnight low temperatures will be in the low 40s.

We'll have temps in the 50s early this evening.
We'll have temps in the 50s early this evening.(KTTC)

Tuesday will be bright and sunny once again with more of a southerly fetch to our winds and high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

We'll have sunny skies with a south breeze and high temps will be around 70 degrees on Tuesday.
We'll have sunny skies with a south breeze and high temps will be around 70 degrees on Tuesday.(KTTC)

Gusty south winds coupled with abundant sunshine on Wedensday will help temperatures quickly reach the low 70s in the afternoon. Those south winds will occasionally reach 20 to 25 miles per hour Wednesday afternoon as a storm system in the Plains draws closer to the area.

Clouds will thicken Thursday, but temperatures will still be rather mild. We’ll have afternoon high temperatures in the mid and upper 60s and a gusty south breeze.

A cold front will push through the area late Thursday night, producing showers in the area while strong northwest winds deliver a much cooler air mass to the Upper Mississippi Valley to round out the week. Expect light rain for much of the day with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

We'll have mild weather and sunshine for much of the week. Rain showers and cooler weather can...
We'll have mild weather and sunshine for much of the week. Rain showers and cooler weather can be expected this weekend.(KTTC)

We’ll have light rain showers and occasional breaks of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with gusty, cool winds and high temperatures will be in the low 50s.

We'll have high temps in the 60s and low 70s early in the week before a strong cold front...
We'll have high temps in the 60s and low 70s early in the week before a strong cold front brings much cooler weather for this weekend and all of next week.(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exavier Porter of Fort Worth, Texas
Man facing attempted murder charge after shots fired in residential Rochester area
Shannon Yusuf Ingram
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing two-year-old
Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies said they discovered an underground bunker was located on...
Deputies say they discovered underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at RV facility
Rochester church trunk or treat draws crowd
Rochester church Halloween event draws crowd
Halloween Blizzard and Ice Storm of 1991
Looking back: 31 Years since the 1991 Halloween Blizzard and Ice Storm

Latest News

The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Monday Morning Weather
Halloween forecast
Looking ahead to a warm and boo-tiful Halloween, Plus rain chances return later this week
Sarah's 5pm Sunday Forecast 10/30/22
Sarah's 5pm Sunday Forecast 10/30/22
6AM SUN WX
6AM SUN WX