Spooky & mild Halloween evening; Cooler temps and rain chances return for the late week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A mild and spooktacular evening is in store for the region this Halloween. Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s this evening with clear skies and light southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Trick-or-treat forecast (KTTC)

Conditions remain well above average in the mid to upper 60s, possibly even a few low 70s, Tuesday and Wednesday. Widespread sunshine is expected with light southwest winds on Tuesday and breezy southerly winds on Wednesday.

One more warm day is expected Thursday before cooler, more seasonal temperatures return to the region. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s with partly sunny skies and breezy south winds. Isolated rain showers look to move in later in the evening and continue overnight.

Temperature outlook (KTTC)

Scattered showers linger through Friday morning before conditions dry out in the afternoon, featuring peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will feel much cooler in the upper 40s.

Upcoming rain chances (KTTC)

Seasonal temperatures in the low 50s continue into the weekend with additional isolated shower chances Saturday and Sunday.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

