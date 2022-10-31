A spooktacular Halloween; temps will remain mild to start November

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week and wrapping up the month of October today with some more of the incredible we experienced over the weekend. Expect abundant sunshine and just a hint of a westerly breeze throughout the day and high temperatures will cruise into the mid-60s. That won’t place us in record territory by any means, but it’s about 15 degrees above the seasonal average, making for an amazing Halloween.

Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 50s around sunset, easing back to the low 50s by mid-evening when trick-or-treating will be winding down. With clear skies and light winds tonight, overnight low temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Tuesday will be bright and sunny once again with more of a southerly fetch to our winds and high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Gusty south winds coupled with abundant sunshine on Wedensday will help temperatures quickly reach the low 70s in the afternoon. Those south winds will occasionally reach 20 to 25 miles per hour Wednesday afternoon as a storm system in the Plains draws closer to the area.

Clouds will thicken Thursday, but temperatures will still be rather mild. We’ll have afternoon high temperatures in the mid and upper 60s and a gusty south breeze.

A cold front will push through the area late Thursday night, producing showers in the area while strong northwest winds deliver a much cooler air mass to the Upper Mississippi Valley to round out the week. Expect light rain for much of the day with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

We’ll have light rain showers and occasional breaks of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with gusty, cool winds and high temperatures will be in the low 50s.

