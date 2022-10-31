Rochester Public Library closed Monday for skylight installation

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Due to construction impacts, the Rochester Public Library (RPL) will be closed Monday, Oct. 31, while Merit Contracting, Inc. installs a new skylight in the main entryway to the building.

According to RPL, it is expected to reopen Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m.

As crews wrap up the final stage of the main roof replacement, they will be installing a new skylight over the interior stairwells of the building. Since this is a high traffic area being needed for access to the second floor and the building not having another alternative, it was decided the library would close.

“As expected, we are having to close for the install of the new skylight for the same concerns we had during the removal of the old one,” Library Director Karen Lemke said. “While we never like to close, we still need to ensure customers can safely enter and leave the building at all times.”

During the closure library staff will participate in “back of the house” work such as shelving, collection maintenance, reporting, and other labor-intensive projects.

The outdoor book drop will remain open and holds on library materials will be available one additional day.

“We’re excited to see this re-roofing project move into its final phase and have been so lucky to have great communication with Merit along the way,” Lemke said.

Additional work has already begun on the outside of the building walls and the lower canopy roof.

