Rochester church Halloween event draws crowd

By Megan Zemple
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Families celebrated Halloween Sunday in Rochester at The Congregational Church UCC of Rochester’s trunk or treat event.

People decorated their car trunks and handed out candy to costumed trick-or-treaters.

There were also other activities and a bounce house.

Church leaders said it was exciting to bring the community back for Halloween this year.

“After the last couple years where things have been so challenging, I think the world needs more joy and opportunities for celebrations,” C-Pastor Shannon Smith said. “This is a chance for us to participate in that for the community.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies said they discovered an underground bunker was located on...
Deputies say they discovered underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at RV facility
Nursing home staffing shortages
Staffing shortages hitting nursing homes; leaders work to increase wages
Multiple shots fired in a residential area
Multiple shots fired in a residential area
Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond
Community Food Response
New food resource in Rochester provides food for those in need

Latest News

Toddlers celebrate Halloween at trampoline park
Toddlers celebrate Halloween at trampoline park
Rochester church Halloween event draws crowd
Rochester church Halloween event draws crowd
Air Insanity Halloween party
Toddlers get into Halloween spirit at local trampoline park
Halloween Blizzard and Ice Storm of 1991
Looking back: 31 Years since the 1991 Halloween Blizzard and Ice Storm