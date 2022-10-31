Rochester church Halloween event draws crowd

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Families celebrated Halloween Sunday in Rochester at The Congregational Church UCC of Rochester’s trunk or treat event.

People decorated their car trunks and handed out candy to costumed trick-or-treaters.

There were also other activities and a bounce house.

Church leaders said it was exciting to bring the community back for Halloween this year.

“After the last couple years where things have been so challenging, I think the world needs more joy and opportunities for celebrations,” C-Pastor Shannon Smith said. “This is a chance for us to participate in that for the community.”

