Police chase leads to speeding, child endangerment charges near Faribault

(MGN)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KTTC) – One person was arrested after a police pursuit on I-35 near Faribault this afternoon.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, a trooper saw a vehicle speeding near mile marker 38 around 1 p.m.

The trooper attempted to pull the driver over, but the driver didn’t obey, and a pursuit ensued.

Stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle was disabled near Faribault.

The suspect is Carter Leon Montrel Harris, 22, of Austin. He was arrested and taken into custody.

State patrol said a woman and two children were also in the vehicle at the time.

Harris faces charges that include two counts of child endangerment, speeding, reckless driving and fleeing police.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exavier Porter of Fort Worth, Texas
Man facing attempted murder charge after shots fired in residential Rochester area
Shannon Yusuf Ingram
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing two-year-old
Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies said they discovered an underground bunker was located on...
Deputies say they discovered underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at RV facility
Rochester church trunk or treat draws crowd
Rochester church Halloween event draws crowd
Halloween Blizzard and Ice Storm of 1991
Looking back: 31 Years since the 1991 Halloween Blizzard and Ice Storm

Latest News

Happy Halloween!
Halloween story time on Midwest Access
Safety tips and a helpful app for trick-or-treating.
Halloween Safety with Rochester Fire Department
Mystic 13
Halloween magic with Giggle Givers
Jefferson Elementary School Halloween parade
Jefferson Elementary School holds annual Halloween parade