Police chase leads to speeding, child endangerment charges near Faribault

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KTTC) – One person was arrested after a police pursuit on I-35 near Faribault this afternoon.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, a trooper saw a vehicle speeding near mile marker 38 around 1 p.m.

The trooper attempted to pull the driver over, but the driver didn’t obey, and a pursuit ensued.

Stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle was disabled near Faribault.

The suspect is Carter Leon Montrel Harris, 22, of Austin. He was arrested and taken into custody.

State patrol said a woman and two children were also in the vehicle at the time.

Harris faces charges that include two counts of child endangerment, speeding, reckless driving and fleeing police.

