Halloween story time on Midwest Access

Happy Halloween!
Happy Halloween!(Sherry McFall)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Karen Welsh joined Midwest Access on Halloween to share her talents of storytelling and song. She has grown up bettering the lives of children through song, homeschooling and storytelling.

Learn more about Karen here. She is a Psychology major and a music minor.

Right now she is rebooting Music Pups and Sunrise classes at the NanaGogo Toybrary.

She is also rebooting lessons, piano classes, music foundations and recreational keyboarding. Stay tuned for more from here in the summer of 2023.

