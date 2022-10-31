Halloween magic with Giggle Givers

Mystic 13
Mystic 13(Mystic 13)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Giggle Givers can be found throughout the Rochester area often. You may have caught them at Rochesterfest last year or SeptOberfest in Wabasha this year.

For some Halloween fun, they joined Midwest Access Monday. Greg leads the Giggle Givers and he is the President of the local Society of American Magicians Club.

Giggle Givers is a family-based entertainment business.

You can contact the Giggle Givers:

Phone:  (507) 288-3109

Website: gigglegivers.com

