Halloween magic with Giggle Givers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Giggle Givers can be found throughout the Rochester area often. You may have caught them at Rochesterfest last year or SeptOberfest in Wabasha this year.

For some Halloween fun, they joined Midwest Access Monday. Greg leads the Giggle Givers and he is the President of the local Society of American Magicians Club.

Giggle Givers is a family-based entertainment business.

You can contact the Giggle Givers:

Phone: (507) 288-3109

Website: gigglegivers.com

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.