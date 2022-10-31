Echo Church hosts second-annual Holy Smoke Grill-Off Sunday

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Echo Church hosted its second-annual Holy Smoke Grill Off Sunday on the front lawn of Mayo High School.

The event is the church’s take on Halloween.

Families from the church spent hours throughout the week to create an impressive spread of food.

“It is open to everybody,” Scott Shull, organizer of the Holy Smoke Grill Off, said. “What we found last year - it’s one of the reasons we did it again this year - is by throwing a big event and having a lot of really good smells in one area, people kind of meandered to us. We really hope that happens this year, that everyone comes.”

A mix of soups, pork loin, mac and cheese, and even a smoked blueberry cobbler were all available to sample on Sunday, spread across 20 tables in front of the school.

For kids that attended the event, there were inflatables and classic carnival games such as, a ring toss and cornhole, where the kids could win candy.

Echo Church says last year during the inaugural event, there were around 400 attendees. This year, they planned for close to 500 people to attend the event.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

