Amber Alert: Apple Valley Police searching for missing child

Shannon Yusuf Ingram
Shannon Yusuf Ingram(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Apple Valley Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing 2-year- old child, Shannon Yusef Ingram, who goes by Yusuf.

He was believed to have been taken by a non-custodial father, Shannon Dawayne Ingram.

Yusef was last seen wearing a blue Baby Shark hoodie, gray jeans, and blue slip-on shoes.

The vehicle associated with this incident was located in the 100 block of Ruth Street North.

The Apple Valley Police Department requests any information regarding the whereabouts of Yusef, or Shannon Ingram, to contact the Dakota County Communication Center at 651-322-2323.

