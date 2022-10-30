Multiple shots fired in a residential area

By Ashley Walker
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Officials responded to multiple shots fired in a residential area.

Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Rochester police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2300 block of 18 1/2 Ave. NW.

Multiple rounds hit a vehicle with at least one round hitting a residence.

Officials say one person was taken into custody and that no one injured.

Rochester Police Department say they do not believe there is a danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

