Multiple shots fired in a residential area
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Officials responded to multiple shots fired in a residential area.
Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Rochester police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2300 block of 18 1/2 Ave. NW.
Multiple rounds hit a vehicle with at least one round hitting a residence.
Officials say one person was taken into custody and that no one injured.
Rochester Police Department say they do not believe there is a danger to the public.
The investigation is ongoing.
