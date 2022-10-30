Looking ahead to a warm and boo-tiful Halloween, Plus rain chances return later this week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a rather cloudy day, we managed a little sunshine late in the day as cloud cover slowly started to decrease around the region. The clouds will continue to dissipate through the night with calm west winds. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s overnight.

Halloween forecast
Halloween forecast(KTTC)

A warm and spook-tacular day is in store for Halloween on Monday as temperatures remain above average in the low 60s. Light southwest winds at 5-10 mph are expected with mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will cool off into the low to mid-50s by Trick-or-treat time with mainly clear skies.

Temperatures are expected to climb 15 to 20 degrees above average during the midweek as afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Abundant sunshine is on tap both days with breezy south winds on Wednesday.

Temperature trend
Temperature trend(KTTC)

Another warm and quiet day is on tap Thursday with highs in the mid-60s and partly sunny skies. A few stray showers are possible, but the better chance for rain will be late in the day and overnight. Scattered showers will continue into Friday morning before conditions dry out in the afternoon with temperatures falling into the 40s.

Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast(KTTC)

Additional isolated showers are possible Saturday with seasonal highs in the mid-50s.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

