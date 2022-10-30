At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse

This image from video shows the commotion outside a hospital where victims of a cable bridge...
This image from video shows the commotion outside a hospital where victims of a cable bridge collapse are being rushed in for treatment in Morbi district, western Gujarat state, India, Sunday, Oct.30, 2022. Dozens are feared dead and several injured when a cable bridge across the Machchu river collapsed Sunday.(K K Productions via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 60 people died and many are feared injured after a cable bridge over a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat collapsed Sunday evening, throwing hundreds of people in the water, officials said.

Authorities said the 19th-century, colonial-era bridge over the Machchu river in the state’s Morbi district collapsed because it could not handle the weight of the large crowd. The bridge had been closed for renovation for almost six months and was reopened just four days ago.

It was not immediately clear exactly how many people were on the bridge, a major tourist attraction in the area, but officials fear the death toll could rise. State minister Brijesh Merja told reporters that 60 people have died so far and that 17 people were admitted to hospitals.

Merja said emergency responders and rescue workers were searching for the survivors and those killed and injured were mostly teens, women and older people.

“A rescue operation is underway,” Merja was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India news agency. “There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals.”

Videos on social media showed people clinging onto the metal cables of the partly submerged bridge in distress as emergency teams and rescuers used boats and inflatable tires to reach them. Some people were seen swimming ashore to safety. Others, who were fished from the waters, were carried away and transported to the hospitals in private vehicles and ambulances.

Local news channels ran pictures of the missing shared by concerned relatives in search of their loved ones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state of Gujarat on a three-day visit, said he was “deeply saddened by the tragedy.” His office announced compensation to the families of the dead and urged for speedy rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, the state government said it has formed a special team to investigate the disaster.

The bridge collapse is Asia’s third major disaster in a month.

On Saturday, a Halloween crowd surge killed more than 150 mostly young people who attended festivities in Itaewon, a neighborhood in Seoul, South Korea. On Oct. 1, police in Indonesia fired tear gas at a soccer match, causing a crush that killed 132 people as spectators attempted to flee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies said they discovered an underground bunker was located on...
Deputies say they discovered underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at RV facility
Nursing home staffing shortages
Staffing shortages hitting nursing homes; leaders work to increase wages
Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond
Scientists and emergency managers say those living below the world’s largest active volcano...
World’s largest active volcano signals it may erupt
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul

Latest News

A Ukrainian emergency service member stands next to a truck that carries the remains of a...
Concerns rise as Russia resumes grain blockade of Ukraine
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs after a catch as Michigan State cornerback Kendell...
Michigan State president: Post-game melee ‘unacceptable’
ARCHIVO - La presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, y su esposo Paul Pelosi...
AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo
Archivists discovered the oldest known map of the stars under a Christian manuscript.
Oldest map of the stars discovered under Christian manuscript