Iowa State Patrol: 1 dead after exchanging gunfire with police following vehicle, foot chase

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KTTC) – One person is dead after police said they exchanged gunfire with officers early Sunday morning in Davenport, Iowa.

According to Iowa State Patrol, multiple agencies were patrolling in the area of 5200 Grand Avenue around 2:50 a.m. Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop.

A pursuit was reportedly initiated and ended after the vehicle became inoperable in the area of Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue.

According to authorities, the occupants of the vehicle ran away on foot. During the foot pursuit, officers exchanged gun fire with an occupant and as a result the occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Multiple officers from several departments were involved. The incident is being investigated by the Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

