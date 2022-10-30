Increasing clouds Sunday, Above normal temperature stretch ahead

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We saw a beautiful start to the weekend today with abundant sunshine and mild temps. Tonight, clear skies will persist as temperatures cool down into the low 40s. Winds will be calm out of the southwest at 3-8 mph.

Mild weather continues into Sunday with afternoon highs in the low 60s. Clouds will increase throughout the morning, leaving mainly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Halloween Forecast
Halloween Forecast(KTTC)

Halloween is looking to be a warm one this year as high temperatures remain in the low 60s. Widespread sunshine is expected throughout the day with mild conditions for the evening. The tick-or-treat forecast keeps temperatures in the 50s, so it’s safe to say the winter jacket can stay tucked away in the closet this year.

Temperature Trend
Temperature Trend(KTTC)

Temperatures look to climb into the mid and upper 60s for the midweek with mainly sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday. Sunshine continues into Thursday with afternoon highs in the mid-60s.

Rain chances will once again be far and few between this week, but isolated to scattered showers are possible Thursday night into Friday morning. Partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s are expected for the remainder of the day.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

