EA Therapeutic Health hosts trunk or treat Saturday to kick off early Halloween festivities

EA Therapeutics Trunk or Treat and Health Fair(KTTC)
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – EA Therapeutic Health in Rochester- formerly known as ExerciseAbilities- hosted a trunk or treat party behind their building off of North Broadway.

The trunk or treat was from 10 a.m. until Noon on Saturday.

All were welcome to take part the trunk or treat along with taking part in the EA Therapeutics Community Health Fair.

EA Therapeutic Health works in physical, occupational, and speech therapies for both children and adults.

There were games and treat as well as some health options such as apples and make-your-own trail mix.

Attendees were also able to participate in a scavenger hunt, and once they completed the scavenger hunt, they were able to get some extra treats.

Representatives from Prairie Care and Parks and Recreation were a part of the community health fair as well.

“Today we are hosting a trunk or treat where we are promoting our toy drive as we are dressed as the Toy Story characters, so come out and see the claw machine or Andy’s bedroom,” Pediatric Team Lead at EA Therapeutic Health Meaghan Hanrahan said,

The toy drive begins on November 1 and continues through December 31. You can donate new or gently used toys at their location off of North Broadway.

More details about EA Therapeutic Health can be found here.

