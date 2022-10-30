Cloudier conditions across the region Sunday, but temperatures will be similar to yesterday; Above-average temperatures continue through most of the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ll see more clouds across the region today, but high temperatures will be similar to where they were yesterday. Highs today will be in the low to mid-60s. Winds will be light from the south between three and eight miles per hour.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Tonight will be cooler than the past few nights with lows across the region in the 30s. Clouds from the daytime will slowly clear out, leaving skies mainly clear tonight into tomorrow. Winds overnight will switch from the south to the west but will remain calm between three and five miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Halloween is looking to be a great day here in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. The high temperature for Rochester tomorrow is forecasted at 63 degrees. Highs across the region will be in the low to mid-60s and sunshine and blue skies will return for the start of the work week. Winds will be from the west between five and eight miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

The trick-or-treating hours are looking to be cool, but comfortable with temperatures in the upper-50s for the start of trick-or-treating and in the upper-40s for the end of trick-or-treating.

Trick or Treat Planner (KTTC)

Above-average temperatures will continue through the majority of the week before they’re back to more seasonal temperatures for the end of the week and into next weekend. There is also a chance for some showers across the region Thursday into Friday and then on Saturday as well.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

