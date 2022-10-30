4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in California

These booking photos released by the Westminster Police Department show suspects Michael...
These booking photos released by the Westminster Police Department show suspects Michael Alexander Rodriguez and Bich Dao Vo, aka Michelle Rodriguez. The suspects are in custody after they allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, in Southern California, authorities said. Dao Vo is related to one of the adult victims. The duo remained in jail Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, without bail and they are expected to appear in court the following week, according to online jail records.(Westminster Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested two suspects who allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California.

Police found the 14-year-old girl and the baby uninjured inside a hotel room in Costa Mesa early Thursday morning after the two adults who also were kidnapped managed to escape and call 911.

The suspects were arrested during a traffic stop and remained in jail on Sunday without bail.

It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

The adult victims were allegedly pistol-whipped when the suspects demanded money from them.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies said they discovered an underground bunker was located on...
Deputies say they discovered underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at RV facility
Nursing home staffing shortages
Staffing shortages hitting nursing homes; leaders work to increase wages
Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond
Scientists and emergency managers say those living below the world’s largest active volcano...
World’s largest active volcano signals it may erupt
Community Food Response
New food resource in Rochester provides food for those in need

Latest News

FILE -An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing toddlers from Asheboro, North Carolina.
Amber Alert issued for toddlers in Asheboro, North Carolina
Multiple shots fired in a residential area
Multiple shots fired in a residential area
A photo from Saturday, October 29, 2022, shows the Halloween party in Seoul's Itaewon area...
South Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge
ARCHIVO - La presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, y su esposo Paul Pelosi...
AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo